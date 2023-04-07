Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Implementing measures to make Bapatla drug-free’

Anti-drugs committees have been set up in schools and colleges to address the ganja consumption and peddling issues at college level.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla district collector Vijayakrishnan and superintendent of police (SP) Vakul Jindal said that the district has been implementing various initiatives to tackle the smuggling and peddling of narcotic substances. A narcotic drugs prevention committee meeting was held on Thursday. SP Vakul Jindal said that, in the last three months as many as 58 cases were filed and people found consuming and peddling drugs and ganja were arrested.

He also said PD Act has been invoked against the habitual offenders to control ganja smuggling activities in the district. Special action is being taken at problematic areas including Stuartupuram, Martur and Chirala outskirts, he added. For this, the Bapatla police have introduced Sankalpam programme. Anti-drugs committees have been set up in schools and colleges to address the ganja consumption and peddling issues at college level.

State reports 5 new Covid cases

Andhra Pradesh reported five new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending at 8.00 am on Thursday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, five new cases were reported from 8.00 am on Wednesday to 8.00 am on Thursday and the number of active cases is 123. About 20 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours and no deaths were reported

