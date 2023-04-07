Home States Andhra Pradesh

Konaseema announces prizes to curb ganja menace

The Collector said several youngsters, students and daily wage labourers are getting addicted to ganja and involving in anti-social activities under its influence.

Published: 07th April 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

DRUGS , Ganja ,

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

AMALAPURAM: With increasing instances of ganja consumption as well as smuggling in Konaseema, which is known for its peaceful and serene environs, the district administration has decided to take the help of people in curbing the menace. For this, the district administration has announced a cash reward for those who give information about the smuggling or consumption of ganja.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla and Superintendent of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy on Thursday said for those who give information about ganja smugglers will be rewarded Rs 50,000, while the informers about ganja consumption will get Rs 10,000 reward.

The Collector said several youngsters, students and daily wage labourers are getting addicted to ganja and involved in anti-social activities under its influence. The situation may turn dangerous, if action is not taken at the earliest.

“RTC officials have been informed about the smuggling of ganja by buses and asked to step up surveillance,’’ the SP said and added that the menace can be controlled only with public participation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Konaseema ganja smuggling
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp