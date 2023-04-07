Konaseema announces prizes to curb ganja menace

By Express News Service

AMALAPURAM: With increasing instances of ganja consumption as well as smuggling in Konaseema, which is known for its peaceful and serene environs, the district administration has decided to take the help of people in curbing the menace. For this, the district administration has announced a cash reward for those who give information about the smuggling or consumption of ganja.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla and Superintendent of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy on Thursday said for those who give information about ganja smugglers will be rewarded Rs 50,000, while the informers about ganja consumption will get Rs 10,000 reward.

The Collector said several youngsters, students and daily wage labourers are getting addicted to ganja and involved in anti-social activities under its influence. The situation may turn dangerous, if action is not taken at the earliest.

“RTC officials have been informed about the smuggling of ganja by buses and asked to step up surveillance,’’ the SP said and added that the menace can be controlled only with public participation.

