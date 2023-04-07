Naidu has no guts to face Jagan, Pawan’s Delhi visit a farce: Ambati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as an arrow at the end of its flight, Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said by winning just four MLC seats, Naidu is day-dreaming of capturing power in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Ambati said, “Naidu fears Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and has no guts to face our leader.” Buttressing his argument, he said unlike previous CMs, Jagan has fulfilled all his promises sincerely and over Rs 2 lakh crore has been credited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes in the State in the last four years.

Dismissing Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra as a lost cause, Ambati said the TDP chief is now, worried over the dwindling confidence of his party cadres, and going all out to keep them together. However, Naidu has no guts to contest all 175 Assembly seats.

Training his guns on Pawan Kalyan, he termed Jana Sena chief’s visit to Delhi a farce, only done after being asked by the TDP chief. “There is no clarity as to whether JSP will continue with BJP or not in the future,” he said.

Calling the JSP chief a political ignorant, Ambati said all Pawan Kalyan wants is to split Kapu votes to benefit Naidu. Dismissing the comments of JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on the Polavaram project height as ravings of an ignorant, he accused the JSP leader of spewing lies blatantly.

“As an irrigation minister, I invite him for a debate on the issue. I have repeatedly said and even our CM has made it clear that the Polavaram design has not been changed and its height has not been reduced. The dam will be constructed at the proposed height of 45.72 metres,” he asserted.

Holding Naidu responsible for the delay in the Polavaram project, he said the former CM asking the Centre to allow the State to construct the project was a historic blunder, even more so agreeing for the project at the 2013-14 price level. He asked JSP as to why it failed to urge Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to reimburse the Polavaram project funds.

