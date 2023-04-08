Bapatla cops to educate locals to fight cybercrime

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Taking serious note on the increasing cybercrimes and increasing awareness in the people, Bapatla police have been taking various measures.

As part of it, the police IT core team has prepared a special book, including road safety regulations, Disha app, good touch bad touch, POCSO, child marriage, domestic violence, mobile KYC frauds, cyber frauds, ill effects of consumption of drugs and many others.

SP Vakul Jindal instructed the officials to take necessary action, so that these books would be available at all colleges, schools, libraries, and government offices across the district.

He instructed Mahila police to distribute these books to people and educate them on various issues and measures to be taken to prevent such crimes.

Along with this, the police are also conducting various awareness programmes to educate people on blue bugging, Bluetooth hacking, fake job advertisements and illegal loan applications and are encouraging the public to file a complaint with hesitation.

