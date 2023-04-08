Home States Andhra Pradesh

JAC Amaravati submits notice on agitation to Chief Secretary

At least now, the government should act sincerely and resolve all the pending issues of the employees at the earliest.

Published: 08th April 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary

Special Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP JAC Amaravati, which decided to take up the next level of agitation demanding a solution to the pending problems of government employees, submitted a notice to Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy on Friday, pertaining to their stir plan.

Speaking on the occasion, AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary general P Damodar said as there was no response from the State government to the 50-page memorandum containing the demands of employees, submitted to the Chief Secretary on February 13, they have decided to continue the agitation.

The AP JAC leaders further said the government is yet to give clarity on the arrears of four Dearness Allowances (DAs) and PRC to be paid to employees and other issues. 

“The employees are disappointed due to the indifferent attitude of the government in conceding their genuine demands. The employees have come to the stage of demanding the government to pay their wages and pensions on the first day of every month, which is unfortunate,” Bopparaju said.

At least now, the government should act sincerely and resolve all the pending issues of the employees at the earliest.

Particularly, the government should give a time schedule in written format on settling the financial issues of employees, the AP JAC leaders said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP JAC Amaravati KS Jawahar Reddy
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp