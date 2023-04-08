JAC Amaravati submits notice on agitation to Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP JAC Amaravati, which decided to take up the next level of agitation demanding a solution to the pending problems of government employees, submitted a notice to Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy on Friday, pertaining to their stir plan.

Speaking on the occasion, AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary general P Damodar said as there was no response from the State government to the 50-page memorandum containing the demands of employees, submitted to the Chief Secretary on February 13, they have decided to continue the agitation.

The AP JAC leaders further said the government is yet to give clarity on the arrears of four Dearness Allowances (DAs) and PRC to be paid to employees and other issues.

“The employees are disappointed due to the indifferent attitude of the government in conceding their genuine demands. The employees have come to the stage of demanding the government to pay their wages and pensions on the first day of every month, which is unfortunate,” Bopparaju said.

At least now, the government should act sincerely and resolve all the pending issues of the employees at the earliest.

Particularly, the government should give a time schedule in written format on settling the financial issues of employees, the AP JAC leaders said.

