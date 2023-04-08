Jal Jeevan Mission works likely to end by 2024

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Jal Jeevan Mission works to gain pace in the Bapatla district as the officials are determined to complete the works by March 2024.

In order to provide safe drinking water to the households in the rural district, the government has approved as many as 697 works and allotted Rs 382.34 crores. Out of which, Rs 73.21 crores are allotted for 129 works in Addanki constituency, Rs 24.25 crores for 76 works in Bapatla, Rs 23.35 crores for 64 works in Chirala, Rs 117.79 crores for 125 works in Parchuru, Rs 122.70 crores for 251 works in Repalle, Rs 21.02 crores for 52 works in Vemuru were allotted.

Due to the reorganisation of districts, the works of the project were halted. But as the government has set up the target to finish the project by March 2024, the officials resumed the works to complete them before the deadline.

On this occasion, Collector Vijayakrishnan opined that this project would enable the supply of safe and sufficient drinking water to all 1.64 households in the rural district and solve the drinking water problems.

Collector conducted a review meeting recently and inspected the progress of works and gave necessary instructions to the Rural Water Supply, and engineering departments officials.

She also directed them to finish the laying of pipeline works in the villages on a war footing and asked to speed up the works. The officials should review the works constituency-wise regularly and identify the issues for the lag and resolve them to complete the project within the stipulated time, Collector added.

