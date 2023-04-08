Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jogi Ramesh terms TDP a selfie party

Responding to the selfie challenge by Naidu on TIDCO houses, he termed the TDP a selfie party.

Published: 08th April 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC MLA Jogi Ramesh

AP Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Stating that one could understand the condition of TIDCO houses in Nellore during the previous TDP regime and in the YSRC government going by the photos posted by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Twitter, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh remarked, “The Leader of Opposition should feel ashamed of himself for claiming that he only built all the houses.”

Responding to the selfie challenge by Naidu on TIDCO houses, he termed the TDP a selfie party. “There is no wonder if Naidu claims that he only built Charminar and Taj Mahal,” he ridiculed.

“If all the houses were built by Naidu, why did our government spend Rs 5,840 crore on the construction of TIDCO houses and another Rs 725 crore on infrastructure development. Why did our government clear the pending Rs 3,000 crore dues left by the previous TDP regime,” he pointed out.

Accusing Naidu of looting public money after finalising tenders at higher prices for TIDCO houses, he said the YSRC government had saved Rs 392 crore by going for reverse tendering. Mentioning that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government had already handed over 50,000 TIDCO houses to beneficiaries, he said the remaining houses will be given to them soon. 

“If Naidu comes with us, we will show him the construction of houses by our government,” he observed.

TAGS
Jogi Ramesh TIDCO houses TDP regime YSRC government
