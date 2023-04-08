Need to modernise thermal plants, says APGENCO MD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that energy demand is expected to cross as high as 250 million units a day in the coming months, newly-appointed managing director of Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) KVN Chakradhar Babu urged officials to formulate a plan and put in all efforts to accelerate thermal power generation to meet the increasing demand during the summer.

Chakradhar Babu assumed charge as APGENCO MD and APTRANSCO JMD (joint managing director) at Vidyut Soudha in Vijayawada on Friday. While reviewing the progress of APGENCO’s projects, he said he would focus on modernisation of thermal plants and prioritise optimisation of power generation to meet the rising energy demand.

Asserting that the Corporation would take all steps to prevent any problems in power generation, he pointed out, “Rising demand for energy is a very good sign as it indicates a spurt in economic activity.” Further, he said APGENCO would make efforts to adopt best practices, improve operational efficiency and reduce emissions.

Stating that the Corporation will maintain highest Plant Load Factor (PLF), Chakradhar Babu said APGENCO would keep in mind the objective of the State government to provide 24x7 quality, reliable and cost-effective electricity through optimised power generation.

He also urged the staff to work towards providing nine hours day time power supply to agriculture fields by enhancing thermal generation capacities.

“In order to balance the grid and meet the rising demand, there is an immediate need for accelerating thermal generation capacities. Utmost priory should be given for completing the ongoing thermal power projects,” he said.

Responding, officials explained that Sri Damodara Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) Stage-II (1x800MW) was operational and would contribute in meeting the rising demand during summer.

