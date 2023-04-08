Rayalaseema organisations to intensify stir for irrigation water

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Rayalaseema organisations have decided to intensify their stir demanding the completion of pending irrigation projects in the region. As part of the stir plan, they have come up with a slogan ‘Save Rayalaseema from drought’.

The main demands of the organisations include the stoppage of Upper Bhadra project proposed by the neighbouring Karnataka and construction of a barrage-cum-bridge at Siddeswaram on Krishna river in place of the proposed iconic bridge.

The Human Rights Forum has planned a massive public meeting at Adoni on April 9 demanding a fair deal for Rayalaseema. The Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi has decided to organise protests from May 1 demanding the completion of pending irrigation projects in the region.

HRF State president UG Srinivasulu alleged that the BJP government at the Centre accorded national project status to Upper Bhadra to get political mileage in Karnataka Assembly polls. “If the project is completed, Rayalaseema region will not get even a single drop of surplus water,” he feared.

He called upon the people of Rayalaseema districts to join the movement against the injustice done to the backward region. The Rayalaseema Sadhana Samithi has also decided to launch a stir on May 1 demanding the construction of a barrage-cum-bridge on Krishna river at Siddeswaram in place of the iconic bridge proposed by the Centre in Kothapalli mandal of Nandyal district. The Samithi at its recent meeting, adopted 10 resolutions on irrigation projects and water needs of the Rayalaseema region.

It has planned to lay the foundation stone for Siddeswaram weir on May 31 as part of their protest. The organisations have demanded a fair share of water for Rayalaseema districts in Telugu Ganga, Galeru Nagari, Handri Neeva, Veligonda, Muchumarri, Guru Raghavendra and Siddapuram lift irrigation scheme and other projects, besides maintenance of a minimum water level of 854 feet in Srisailam reservoir.

