Home States Andhra Pradesh

Solve water crisis in hilltop villages: Tribal women 

The tribals said when they brought the issue of lack of school to the notice of the authorities, it was resolved. 

Published: 08th April 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Women connecting pipes for water supply. (Photo | Express)

Image used for representative purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tribals belonging to PTG Kondhs are facing an acute water crisis in hilltop villages. Tribal women of Neredubandha in Gadutudur panchayat of G Madugula mandal on Friday staged a protest demanding a supply of potable water as they are forced to trek hilly terrain to get water from hill streams. 

Owing to the consumption of contaminated water, tribals are often falling sick during summer. They are forced to carry sick people in dolis to the PHC at Kothakota, which is 15 km away due to the lack of a motorable road to their village, tribal women Dippala Chilakamma and Kilo Radhamma said. They said the problem will worsen due to drying up of water sources following the rise in temperature in summer.

Buruga ward member Appala Raju said tribals of the hilltop villages are facing severe hardship due to lack of drinking water supply. The tribal leaders said the Centre and the State government had promised to provide piped water to all households under the Jal Jeevan Mission as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. However, they are yet to get piped water supply. 

The tribals said they had brought their problem to the notice of the Project Officer of ITDA and the District Collector seeking their intervention to resolve the problem. However, nothing has been done to find a solution to the water crisis till now, Chilakamma said.

About 60 tribals of 12 families are staying at Neredubandha. The tribals said when they brought the issue of lack of school to the notice of the authorities, it was resolved. 

Now, they are hoping that the water problem in their village will be resolved ending their hardship, Radhamma said. The women made an appeal with folded hands to the authorities to solve the water problem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tribal women  water crisis
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp