Solve water crisis in hilltop villages: Tribal women 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tribals belonging to PTG Kondhs are facing an acute water crisis in hilltop villages. Tribal women of Neredubandha in Gadutudur panchayat of G Madugula mandal on Friday staged a protest demanding a supply of potable water as they are forced to trek hilly terrain to get water from hill streams.

Owing to the consumption of contaminated water, tribals are often falling sick during summer. They are forced to carry sick people in dolis to the PHC at Kothakota, which is 15 km away due to the lack of a motorable road to their village, tribal women Dippala Chilakamma and Kilo Radhamma said. They said the problem will worsen due to drying up of water sources following the rise in temperature in summer.

Buruga ward member Appala Raju said tribals of the hilltop villages are facing severe hardship due to lack of drinking water supply. The tribal leaders said the Centre and the State government had promised to provide piped water to all households under the Jal Jeevan Mission as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. However, they are yet to get piped water supply.

The tribals said they had brought their problem to the notice of the Project Officer of ITDA and the District Collector seeking their intervention to resolve the problem. However, nothing has been done to find a solution to the water crisis till now, Chilakamma said.

About 60 tribals of 12 families are staying at Neredubandha. The tribals said when they brought the issue of lack of school to the notice of the authorities, it was resolved.

Now, they are hoping that the water problem in their village will be resolved ending their hardship, Radhamma said. The women made an appeal with folded hands to the authorities to solve the water problem.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tribals belonging to PTG Kondhs are facing an acute water crisis in hilltop villages. Tribal women of Neredubandha in Gadutudur panchayat of G Madugula mandal on Friday staged a protest demanding a supply of potable water as they are forced to trek hilly terrain to get water from hill streams. Owing to the consumption of contaminated water, tribals are often falling sick during summer. They are forced to carry sick people in dolis to the PHC at Kothakota, which is 15 km away due to the lack of a motorable road to their village, tribal women Dippala Chilakamma and Kilo Radhamma said. They said the problem will worsen due to drying up of water sources following the rise in temperature in summer. Buruga ward member Appala Raju said tribals of the hilltop villages are facing severe hardship due to lack of drinking water supply. The tribal leaders said the Centre and the State government had promised to provide piped water to all households under the Jal Jeevan Mission as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. However, they are yet to get piped water supply. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The tribals said they had brought their problem to the notice of the Project Officer of ITDA and the District Collector seeking their intervention to resolve the problem. However, nothing has been done to find a solution to the water crisis till now, Chilakamma said. About 60 tribals of 12 families are staying at Neredubandha. The tribals said when they brought the issue of lack of school to the notice of the authorities, it was resolved. Now, they are hoping that the water problem in their village will be resolved ending their hardship, Radhamma said. The women made an appeal with folded hands to the authorities to solve the water problem.