Tearful adieu to martyred marine commando

Govind died while executing a para jump from an aircraft during his routine training exercise at Panagarh in West Bengal on Wednesday. 

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

 VIZIANAGARAM: A pall of gloom descended as martyred marine commando of Indian Navy Chandaka Govind was laid to rest with full military honours at his native village Parla in Vizianagaram on Friday. 

The mortal remains of Govind reached Parla village at around 8:30 am. Thousands of youth, who joined the funeral procession holding tricolours, chanted ‘Jai Jawan’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and paid tributes to the martyr throughout the way from Penubarthi junction to Parla village, a stretch more than 10 km. Emotional scenes were witnessed as soon as the body reached home.

The mother of the 29-year-old, Laxmi, who was in a deep shock over the demise, hugged the coffin as she cried inconsolably bidding a final goodbye. She recollected her conversation with Govind before the accident.    

A 21-gun salute was accorded to the marine commando, besides tributes from the Navy before the final rites were performed. 

More than 5,000 people from the neighbouring villages poured in to pay their last respects to the martyred commando. 

