Used cooking oil, a silent killer 

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Used Cooking Oil (UCO) has become one of the major nuisances posing a serious threat to public health. Many hotels, restaurants, bakeries, and eateries are using this in order to reduce their cost. The district food safety officials conducted inspections at renowned restaurants in the city recently after receiving several complaints regarding this issue. Interestingly, they found out that the oil being used for the preparation of food is being used multiple times. The reuse of UCO by commercial food business operators is pervasive, especially among small establishments and street vendors.

It is not uncommon for both households and businesses to reuse cooking oil, sometimes without knowing the health risks involved. Consumption of UCO, which is leftover after frying, can cause serious health conditions including cancer, heart disease and organ damage.

Poor awareness on compliance to food safety regulations on the re-use of the UCO among businesses are low, exposing consumers to increasing risks of diseases and poor health outcomes. With an increase in pickle making in this season, the district food safety officials are planning to conduct intensive raids on the related manufacturing companies in the interest of public safety.

With no planned and scientific method of disposal, this UCO also poses environmental pollution. While the consumption of UCO is not recommended for its tendency to convert into trans-fat after each repeated use, its unabated dumping and disposal into the drains or sewer has harmful effects on the environment. UCO drastically reduces the efficiency of wastewater treatment plants.

Harms aquatic life

Moreover, when this kind of oil ultimately ends up reaching natural water reserves, it harms aquatic and marine life. It is found to kill fish, plants and other aquatic life forms by coating them with oily layers, reducing their ability to breathe, thus, choking them to death. It is a major factor in polluting water bodies due to its capability to raise Biochemical Oxygen demand.

