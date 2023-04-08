Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Vakapalli judgment, a victory of tribal women’

The then Paderu MLA  supported the tribal women.

Published: 08th April 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “Judgment in Vakapalli case is a moral victory of tribal women, who stood steadfast in their demand for justice,” Mahila Chetana general secretary Katti Sadma said.

Addressing the media on Friday, she said that the judgment also vindicated the allegation of women, Adivasi and rights organisations that the investigation was compromised at the very inception of the case. She alleged that Greyhounds policemen committed sexual assault on 11 tribal women at Vakapalli on August 20 in 2007.

“The tribal women belonging to Kondh of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group lodged a complaint with the police on the same day. The tribals who speak only Kuyi dialect fought a protracted legal battle. The investigation from day one was carried out to protect fellow police personnel.” None of the procedures mandated by the criminal code was adhered to by the investigating officers, she said.  

The then Paderu MLA  supported the tribal women. Human rights activist Balagopal filed a case in High Court and later filed a review writ petition in Supreme Court, which ordered trial of the case, she said. Following the Supreme Court directive, the trial began in special court in Vizag in 2018.

After almost five years the court pronounced its judgment on Thursday. “Despite being illiterate, the tribal women never gave up their struggle. They bravely faced humiliation, and waited for justice all these years,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vakapalli case judgment tribal women
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp