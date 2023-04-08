‘Vakapalli judgment, a victory of tribal women’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “Judgment in Vakapalli case is a moral victory of tribal women, who stood steadfast in their demand for justice,” Mahila Chetana general secretary Katti Sadma said.

Addressing the media on Friday, she said that the judgment also vindicated the allegation of women, Adivasi and rights organisations that the investigation was compromised at the very inception of the case. She alleged that Greyhounds policemen committed sexual assault on 11 tribal women at Vakapalli on August 20 in 2007.

“The tribal women belonging to Kondh of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group lodged a complaint with the police on the same day. The tribals who speak only Kuyi dialect fought a protracted legal battle. The investigation from day one was carried out to protect fellow police personnel.” None of the procedures mandated by the criminal code was adhered to by the investigating officers, she said.

The then Paderu MLA supported the tribal women. Human rights activist Balagopal filed a case in High Court and later filed a review writ petition in Supreme Court, which ordered trial of the case, she said. Following the Supreme Court directive, the trial began in special court in Vizag in 2018.

After almost five years the court pronounced its judgment on Thursday. “Despite being illiterate, the tribal women never gave up their struggle. They bravely faced humiliation, and waited for justice all these years,” she said.

