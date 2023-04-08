YSRC begins ‘largest’ public outreach survey

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dubbing it as the largest-ever survey conducted by a political party in the country, the YSR Congress Party kicked off its mass outreach programme— ‘Jagananna Ma Bhavishyathu’ —in the State on Friday. Terming it a first-of-its-kind initiative, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said as part of the programme, YSRC cadres will conduct a door-to-door survey over the next 15 days (till April 20) and cover all 175 Assembly constituencies.

“Secretariat conveners, along with Gruha Saradhulu, will interact with a total of 1.60 crore families across the State over the next fortnight. They will seek public response for five questions. Following this, a sticker with an image of the Chief Minister will be affixed at houses, indicating that the survey is complete,” he explained.

Party cadres interacted with people & sought response for five questions as part of ‘Jagananne Ma Bhavishyathu’ on Friday. They then affixed a picture of CM Jagan, indicating the completion of the survey | Express

Elaborating, the minister said the party would explain the difference between the present and the past administrations during the interaction and also assess whether more programmes can be implemented.

People’s feedback would then be entered into a book titled Public Support, he added. Botcha said if people are happy with the government schemes, they can give a missed call on 8296082960.

Asserting that welfare programmes are being implemented without corruption and discrimination, he recalled that during the TDP regime, it was Janma Bhoomi Committees that decided who the beneficiaries would be.

Genuine beneficiaries will not lose out in YSRC govt: Minister

“That is not the case with our government. Genuine beneficiaries will not lose out,” he maintained.

On day one, seven lakh party activists, including the newly-appointed ward sachivalayam conveners and Gruha Saradhis, started ‘Jagananna Ma Bhavishyathu’ survey and began taking feedback based on the questionnaire.

While Assembly Speaker and local MLA Tammineni Sitaram took the lead in Srikakulam’s Amadalavalasa constituency, former Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpa Srivani initiated the campaign at Sivannapeta in Parvathipuram Manyam district.

MLA Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao takes part in ‘Jagananne

Maa Bhavishyathu’ in Vijayawada on Friday | Express

In Vizianagaram, Deputy Speaker Veerabhadra Swamy asked the people if they were receiving pensions and Amma Vodi incentive on time. IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath led a team at Thummapala village in Anakapalle mandal.

With permission of the house owners, he affixed a sticker with the slogan ‘Ma Nammakam Nuvve Jagan’ (In Jagan, we trust).

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh in Peddana, Balineni Srinivas Reddy in Ongole, deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana in Tadepalligudem led the campaign. Meanwhile, Labour Minister G Jayaram took up the survey in Kurnool’s Aluru constituency, while MLA Hafeez Khan conducted the campaign in Kurnool city. In Chittoor’s Punganoor, Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. several MLAs, MPs and party representatives participated in the massive outreach programme with an objective to cover all the households in the State.

