70-year-old woman raped, brutalised by drunk man in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old woman was allegedly raped and brutalised by a man in inebriated state in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The 20-year-old accused committed the heinous crime when the duo went to the agricultural fields for goat herding on the outskirts of Nandigama town. According to Nandigama ACP G Nageswara Reddy, the incident came to light when passersby noticed the elderly woman lying unconscious near a canal.

The locals alerted the police immediately. Nandigama police rushed to the spot and admitted the woman to a nearby hospital. Later, she was referred to Vijayawada GGH. During the investigation, villagers told the police that accused and the victim woman used to go for goat herding regularly.

“Villagers grew suspicious of the accused and thrashed him for committing the crime. The accused, who was under the influence of alcohol, attacked the woman while she resisted him, which left her with a rib fracture. The accused has been taken into custody and case will be registered,” said Nandigama ACP.

