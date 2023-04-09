Andhra state government transfers 39 IPS officers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two days after the State government reshuffled 54 IAS officers, as many as 39 IPS officers were transferred in a major bureaucratic rejig here on Saturday.

In this regard, chief secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy issued two G.Os instructing concerned officers to report to duty at the earliest. Visakhapatnam city Police Commissioner CM Thrivikram Varma will replace Ch Srikant, who was posted at APCID in the rank of Inspector General of Police (IG).

Additional Director General (Law and Order) got its new chief Shankha Brata Bagchi, who would replace 1994-batch officer Ravi Shankar Ayyanar. Bagchi was the DG, Vigilance and Enforcement and ex-officio Principal Secretary to government. Bagchi was also given the additional charge of Additional DGP (Personnel and Admin), while Ravi Shankar was posted as Additional DG of Vigilance.

14 districts get new SPs ahead of polls next year

Senior IPS officer GVG Ashok Kumar, who is serving as additional director of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), was transferred and posted as Eluru range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) replacing G Pala Raju. On the other hand, Pala Raju was posted as Guntur range DIG replacing CM Thrivikram Varma. He was also given additional charge as Disha Inspector General.

Additional inspector general of police (Law and Order) RN Ammi Reddy was posted as Anantapur range DIG in place of M Ravi Prakash, who was transferred to Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB). Disha DIG B Rajakumari was transferred and posted as state special police APSP.

Sarvashresta Tripathi was posted as DIG (Admin) in police headquarters and 16th battalion Commandant Koya Praveen was posted as Greyhounds DIG.

Senior IPS officer Atul Singh, who is serving as ADGP (P&L) was transferred as police recruitment board chairman in place of Manish Kumar Sinha. Atul Singh was also given additional charge of the post of state special police ADGP until further orders. Manish Kumar Sinha was directed to report before the government after completion of leave for further posting.

A total of 14 districts got new Superintendents of Police in view of the elections next year. Out of the total officials who were made SP, some were newly conferred officers. Some of the districts that got new SPs are Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, Nellore, Annamayya, Anantapur and Sri Satya Sai.

VIJAYAWADA: Two days after the State government reshuffled 54 IAS officers, as many as 39 IPS officers were transferred in a major bureaucratic rejig here on Saturday. In this regard, chief secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy issued two G.Os instructing concerned officers to report to duty at the earliest. Visakhapatnam city Police Commissioner CM Thrivikram Varma will replace Ch Srikant, who was posted at APCID in the rank of Inspector General of Police (IG). Additional Director General (Law and Order) got its new chief Shankha Brata Bagchi, who would replace 1994-batch officer Ravi Shankar Ayyanar. Bagchi was the DG, Vigilance and Enforcement and ex-officio Principal Secretary to government. Bagchi was also given the additional charge of Additional DGP (Personnel and Admin), while Ravi Shankar was posted as Additional DG of Vigilance. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); 14 districts get new SPs ahead of polls next year Senior IPS officer GVG Ashok Kumar, who is serving as additional director of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), was transferred and posted as Eluru range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) replacing G Pala Raju. On the other hand, Pala Raju was posted as Guntur range DIG replacing CM Thrivikram Varma. He was also given additional charge as Disha Inspector General. Additional inspector general of police (Law and Order) RN Ammi Reddy was posted as Anantapur range DIG in place of M Ravi Prakash, who was transferred to Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB). Disha DIG B Rajakumari was transferred and posted as state special police APSP. Sarvashresta Tripathi was posted as DIG (Admin) in police headquarters and 16th battalion Commandant Koya Praveen was posted as Greyhounds DIG. Senior IPS officer Atul Singh, who is serving as ADGP (P&L) was transferred as police recruitment board chairman in place of Manish Kumar Sinha. Atul Singh was also given additional charge of the post of state special police ADGP until further orders. Manish Kumar Sinha was directed to report before the government after completion of leave for further posting. A total of 14 districts got new Superintendents of Police in view of the elections next year. Out of the total officials who were made SP, some were newly conferred officers. Some of the districts that got new SPs are Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, Nellore, Annamayya, Anantapur and Sri Satya Sai.