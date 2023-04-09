Andhra, TN fishermen clash in Nellore

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Tension prevailed in coastal villages of Nellore as fishermen from Tamil Nadu allegedly entered local waters and damaged fishing nets of the locals here on Saturday.

According to reports, a group of fishermen from Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu reportedly took up fishing activity in Andhra borders for the past few days. On Saturday, fishermen from Isakapalle of Allur mandal found Tamil Nadu boats as they ventured into the sea. The local fishermen turned furious when they found their counterparts had allegedly damaged their fishing nets.

They tried chasing away the Tamil Nadu fishermen. As a result, the fishermen from the neighbouring State allegedly pelted stones at the locals. The police and community leaders held discussions with the leaders of fishermen.

‘Authorities must hold talks with TN fishermen’

However, the local fishermen staged a protest in front of Marine Police station at Isakapalle demanding action against the Tamil Nadu fishermen.

They alleged that Tamil Nadu fishermen have been frequently venturing into Andhra waters resulting in loss of livelihood as their counterparts were fishing with mechanised boats.

“Authorities have to hold discussions with fishermen of the neighbouring State in order to stop them from entering Andhra borders for fishing activity. Urged Sekhar, a fisherman from Allur.

It may be recalled that fishermen from Isakapalle found 18 boats entering the local waters for fishing on January 27, 2021. They immediately chased the boats and captured around 100 persons.

