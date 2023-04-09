Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP will fight against graft, family rule: GVL

BJP State vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju said Kiran Kumar Reddy’s entry will help strengthen the party in the State.

Published: 09th April 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

GVL Narasimha Rao

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The BJP is striving for real democracy in the country, asserted party MP GVL Narasimha Rao. Speaking at a media conference  on Saturday, he said, “The country is facing twin problems of corruption and family rule and the BJP will strive to get rid of the twin problems.” He welcomed the entry of former chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy into the BJP. More leaders will join the BJP in the State in the coming days

The BJP MP exuded confidence that the party will achieve victory in the elections in 2024 and form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana brought cheer to both Telugu States. Modi has given call to the party to wage a fight on various issues confronting people, he said.

On the YSRC claim of implementing a plethora of welfare schemes, GVL said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving back only people’s money and claiming credit to it. “It showed his arrogance. People will defeat Jagan in the next polls,” he observed.

BJP State vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju said Kiran Kumar Reddy’s entry will help strengthen the party in the State. “Corruption has reached its peak in the State under the YSRC government and it will be exposed in the coming elections,” he said. 

