No truth in CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claim on rise in farm output: Ex-minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has asked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to answer as to how progress in agriculture is possible when the yield is so low. He expressed surprise how Jagan claimed while he was releasing Rythu Bharosa aid that the yield of foodgrains had gone up by 12 lakh tonnes this year.

Stating that foodgrains yield had fallen drastically this year, the former TDP minister asked why Jagan resorted to issuing such a false statement. “Agriculture sector for the past four years has been in doldrums and running in total losses,” he pointed out.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Yanamala said farmers were not getting minimum support price for any produce. Crop holiday was declared both in Kharif and Rabi at some places. “Jagan seems to have issued the false statement only to win the confidence of farmers,” he felt.

Stating that even input subsidy is not being paid properly for the farmers who suffered crop loss, the TDP Politburo member said they were being exploited by millers and officials.

Giving the details of the farm produce in the past four years, Yanamala stated that the statistics were revealed in the socio-economic survey. “At least 73% of population in the State has no revenue since the agro economy is badly hit,” he said.

