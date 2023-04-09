NTPC Simhadri exports 50,000 MT of flyash to South Africa

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM : NTPC Simhadri has exported 50,000 metric tonnes of flyash to South Africa, according to head of the plant Sanjay Kumar Sinha. Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, he said it has been the single largest consignment of flyash exported from the country. About 10,000 MT of flyash was exported to Bangladesh. Negotiations are in progress for export of flyash to the Middle East and the UAE.

He said Simhadri plant achieved 100% utilisation of flyash, a byproduct of the coal-fired power generation. Simhadri has been achieving above 100% flyash utilisation for the last six years and it recorded the highest utilisation of 176% in 2022-23. Tender process for setting up a `40 crore nano brick manufacturing unit using flyash at Simhadri plant is in final stage. The unit will be commissioned within a year, he explained.

As much as 127 lakh MT of flyash was utilised in the last four years. Flyash is being used in the national highway project from Anakapalle to Anandapuram, Anandapuram to Ranastalam and to Bhogapuram international airport connecting road. It is also being used in Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor and this has saved many natural hillocks from sand mining for road construction, he elaborated.

Sanjay said NTPC Simhadri has done exceedingly well in power generation, availability and other parameters. It achieved 12,640 MU of power generation at PLF of 72% with forced outage being less than 2%. The floating solar plant, which has an installed capacity of 25 MW, has also recorded generation of 46.96 MU with CUF of 21.44% in 2022-23. As many as 1.2 lakh customised HDPE floats are used and connected as a grid. The floating solar plant was set up at a cost of `110 crore in 75 acres spread over the raw water reservoir. There is scope for further expanding the plant to add 25 MW power, he highlighted.

AGM EMD of Simhadri V Jayan said green belt development and reduction of carbon footprint has been the main objective of NTPC Simhadri and the same is being carried out on a continuous basis.

As many as 13.80 lakh trees have been planted with a survival rate of more than 90%. Every year 40,000 trees are being planted, in association with the social forestry department of AP. The green belt has been acting as a wind barrier between ash dyke and Pittalavanipalem, he added.

VISAKHAPATNAM : NTPC Simhadri has exported 50,000 metric tonnes of flyash to South Africa, according to head of the plant Sanjay Kumar Sinha. Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, he said it has been the single largest consignment of flyash exported from the country. About 10,000 MT of flyash was exported to Bangladesh. Negotiations are in progress for export of flyash to the Middle East and the UAE. He said Simhadri plant achieved 100% utilisation of flyash, a byproduct of the coal-fired power generation. Simhadri has been achieving above 100% flyash utilisation for the last six years and it recorded the highest utilisation of 176% in 2022-23. Tender process for setting up a `40 crore nano brick manufacturing unit using flyash at Simhadri plant is in final stage. The unit will be commissioned within a year, he explained. As much as 127 lakh MT of flyash was utilised in the last four years. Flyash is being used in the national highway project from Anakapalle to Anandapuram, Anandapuram to Ranastalam and to Bhogapuram international airport connecting road. It is also being used in Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor and this has saved many natural hillocks from sand mining for road construction, he elaborated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sanjay said NTPC Simhadri has done exceedingly well in power generation, availability and other parameters. It achieved 12,640 MU of power generation at PLF of 72% with forced outage being less than 2%. The floating solar plant, which has an installed capacity of 25 MW, has also recorded generation of 46.96 MU with CUF of 21.44% in 2022-23. As many as 1.2 lakh customised HDPE floats are used and connected as a grid. The floating solar plant was set up at a cost of `110 crore in 75 acres spread over the raw water reservoir. There is scope for further expanding the plant to add 25 MW power, he highlighted. AGM EMD of Simhadri V Jayan said green belt development and reduction of carbon footprint has been the main objective of NTPC Simhadri and the same is being carried out on a continuous basis. As many as 13.80 lakh trees have been planted with a survival rate of more than 90%. Every year 40,000 trees are being planted, in association with the social forestry department of AP. The green belt has been acting as a wind barrier between ash dyke and Pittalavanipalem, he added.