We fulfilled 98% of poll promises, our growth is real: Botcha 

By Express News Service

The YSRC government is giving top priority to education, health, agriculture and welfare and it has introduced a plethora of reforms in these sectors to promote rapid development, says Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

In an exclusive interview with Sreenu Babu Pativada, Botcha said, “We have implemented more than 98% of the YSRC election manifesto in the last four years. Therefore, we are going to doorstep of households to study the satisfaction levels of beneficiaries and fine tune the schemes as per the people’s wish. We have been receiving tremendous response from the people to the Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu programme. Many beneficiaries are voluntarily taking YSRC stickers and pasting them on their houses.

Excerpts:

What is the role of village/ward volunteers in the party programme along with Gruha Saradhulu?

We have launched the programme with an intention to ensure transparent and corruption-free governance. There is no involvement of volunteers in the party programme. If there is any involvement of volunteers in it, the State government will take action against them as per the law. The previous TDP government did not have the guts to launch this kind of programme as it looted the State in the name of Janmabhoomi Committees.

hat about development activities and employment generation in the State?

We have laid emphasis on decentralising the administration through village/ward secretariats. We have been constructing village/ward secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and wellness centres, besides renovating schools and colleges and hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu programme. We have sanctioned `20 lakh for each secretariat for ward/ village development. Is it not development? Why TDP did not do all these things during its regime? We do not show development in graphics like the previous TDP regime. Our development is on the ground and real.

What is the reason for the change from ‘Why not 175?’ to ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’ after the MLC elections?

We are committed to ‘Why not 175?’. We have not changed our goal and slogan. ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’ was evolved much before the MLC elections. Hence, we are going to the people’s doorstep with confidence in our governance to know their satisfaction levels. We will explain to the people what we have done and convince them to win their mandate again in the next elections.

Is the YSRC government still committed to the three-capital proposal?

Decentralisation of administration is our party policy. We cannot change it. The policy of a party does not change with one election result. If it is true, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu should have wound up his party after a series of defeats in the local body elections in the last four years.

What is your reaction to ‘Why not Pulivendula?’ of TDP?

‘Why not Kuppam’ and ‘Why not Pulivendula’ are strategies of the ruling and opposition parties. People know the reality. They will give their massive mandate as per the reality in the coming elections.

What is the status of industrial and IT development in the State?

Former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy had set up pharma and other industries in the State. TDP did nothing for industrial development. They did not start Bhogapuram airport in their five year rule. We had cancelled the MoU with LuLu group as it is a fraudulent one. Adani data center will come up soon in Visakhapatnam. Bhogapuram airport works will also be taken up soon.

What about mega DSC promised before the elections?

Don’t believe the false propaganda of the opposition backed media. Please keep confidence in the YSRC government and CM Jagan. We will conduct mega DSC soon. We are developing infrastructure in government schools to enable them compete with corporate/private schools. We will start teacher recruitment soon as per the new education policy.

Did you speak to Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, your former cabinet colleague, before the MLC polls or after his suspension from YSRC?

Still I have a close association with Anam and he is my friend. However, I did not speak with him in recent times.

How MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, a hardcore Jagan’s follower, has become a rebel?

Every political party has a set of rules. He crossed all the limits for his own benefit.

