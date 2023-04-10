Get selfie at 17,000 Jagananna colonies  in State, Kalyani tells TDP supremo

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was dangerous than coronavirus, said YSRC women’s wing executive president Varudu Kalyani.Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Kalyani said the State was facing problems today due to Naidu. It was due to him, Special Category Status could not be achieved for the State. Naidu was still trying to cheat people and he made a self-goal with his selfie challenge on Tidco houses, she observed and asked the Opposition Leader to get a selfie at the 17,000 Jagananna colonies, which are under construction in the State.

Kalyani said 50,000 Tidco houses were already given to beneficiaries and 40,000 more houses will be allotted in another two months. In all, 1.30 lakh Tidco houses are being given to beneficiaries. “The previous TDP regime, which could not complete the Tidco houses, has no moral right to criticise the YSRC government,” she remarked.

She accused Naidu of fleeing Hyderabad following a cash-for-vote scam. She challenged the TDP chief to contest all the 175 Assembly seats in the State in the next elections. The TDP could not go to the people as it failed to fulfil its election promise. Naidu had a track record of dumping the party election manifesto in a dustbin and removing it from the party website after winning the election, she said.

Naidu also cheated DWCRA women as he failed to implement the promise of waiver of Rs 14,200 crore loans. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has provided Rs 19,160 crore in aid to DWCRA women in three phases under the Aasara scheme, she highlighted.

