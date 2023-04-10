Home States Andhra Pradesh

Get selfie at 17,000 Jagananna colonies  in State, Kalyani tells TDP supremo

Kalyani said 50,000 Tidco houses were already given to beneficiaries and 40,000 more houses will be allotted in another two months.

Published: 10th April 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu used for representative purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was dangerous than coronavirus, said YSRC women’s wing executive president Varudu Kalyani.Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Kalyani said the State was facing problems today due to Naidu. It was due to him, Special Category Status could not be achieved for the State. Naidu was still trying to cheat people and he made a self-goal with his selfie challenge on Tidco houses, she observed and asked the Opposition Leader to get a selfie at the 17,000 Jagananna colonies, which are under construction in the State.

Kalyani said 50,000 Tidco houses were already given to beneficiaries and 40,000 more houses will be allotted in another two months. In all, 1.30 lakh Tidco houses are being given to beneficiaries. “The previous TDP regime, which could not complete the Tidco houses, has no moral right to criticise the YSRC government,” she remarked.

She accused Naidu of fleeing Hyderabad following a cash-for-vote scam. She challenged the TDP chief to contest all the 175 Assembly seats in the State in the next elections. The TDP could not go to the people as it failed to fulfil its election promise. Naidu had a track record of dumping the party election manifesto in a dustbin and removing it from the party website after winning the election, she said.

Naidu also cheated DWCRA women as he failed to implement the promise of waiver of Rs 14,200 crore loans. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has provided Rs 19,160 crore in aid to DWCRA women in three phases under the Aasara scheme, she highlighted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu YSRC Varudu Kalyani cash-for-vote scam
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp