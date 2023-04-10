Glowing beach at Bheemili in Visakhapatnam enthralls public

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Bioluminescent waves at Bheemili Beach in Visakhapatnam have become the talk of the town, drawing in crowds of curious locals and tourists alike. The spectacular natural phenomenon, never witnessed in the area before, has left visitors enchanted by the beauty of nature.

The phenomenon came into the limelight after a group of five M Tech students from Andhra University stumbled upon the rare natural occurrence during a long drive in the night three days ago. The videos of the rare occurrence went viral after Vizag Weatherman, a city-based blogger, shared them on social media platforms such as Twitter.

“We had gone on a long drive, and Bheemili was our last stop. As soon as we reached the beach, we saw some blue lights on the waves. Out of curiosity, we went closer to the shore and caught the beautiful sight on our camera. Since we had no idea what it was, we maintained distance and tried not to come into contact with the seawater. Nonetheless, we ended up enjoying the view for almost two hours. It will surely be a memorable experience for me and my friends,” one of the students expressed. Further, he said sharing their experience on social media proved beneficial as the rest of the public could also get a glimpse of the rare event.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Janakiram, Professor at Andhra University’s Marine Living Resources Department, said, “Bioluminescence occurs when the movement of the waves activates tiny marine organisms called phytoplankton, causing them to emit a bright blue light. The presence of diatoms such as Noctiluca and Sorecium, which are capable of emitting bioluminescence, has created the magical and enchanting ambience on the beaches of Visakhapatnam.”

He added that there are chances of this appearing again, depending on the nutrients present in the water. Since it is a natural phenomenon, it is not harmful to get in contact with it. However, local authorities have suggested that while it is a rare and breathtaking sight, it is important to observe the bioluminescence responsibly and protect the fragile ecosystem.

India is home to several beaches where bioluminescence can be observed, including the Lakshadweep Islands, Andaman and Nicobar’s Havelock Island and Radhanagar Beach, and the Konkan region of Maharashtra. In addition, the same phenomenon was observed at Chennai’s Marina Beach, where the waves glow with a blue-green light due to the phytoplankton.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Bioluminescent waves at Bheemili Beach in Visakhapatnam have become the talk of the town, drawing in crowds of curious locals and tourists alike. The spectacular natural phenomenon, never witnessed in the area before, has left visitors enchanted by the beauty of nature. The phenomenon came into the limelight after a group of five M Tech students from Andhra University stumbled upon the rare natural occurrence during a long drive in the night three days ago. The videos of the rare occurrence went viral after Vizag Weatherman, a city-based blogger, shared them on social media platforms such as Twitter. “We had gone on a long drive, and Bheemili was our last stop. As soon as we reached the beach, we saw some blue lights on the waves. Out of curiosity, we went closer to the shore and caught the beautiful sight on our camera. Since we had no idea what it was, we maintained distance and tried not to come into contact with the seawater. Nonetheless, we ended up enjoying the view for almost two hours. It will surely be a memorable experience for me and my friends,” one of the students expressed. Further, he said sharing their experience on social media proved beneficial as the rest of the public could also get a glimpse of the rare event.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to TNIE, Dr Janakiram, Professor at Andhra University’s Marine Living Resources Department, said, “Bioluminescence occurs when the movement of the waves activates tiny marine organisms called phytoplankton, causing them to emit a bright blue light. The presence of diatoms such as Noctiluca and Sorecium, which are capable of emitting bioluminescence, has created the magical and enchanting ambience on the beaches of Visakhapatnam.” He added that there are chances of this appearing again, depending on the nutrients present in the water. Since it is a natural phenomenon, it is not harmful to get in contact with it. However, local authorities have suggested that while it is a rare and breathtaking sight, it is important to observe the bioluminescence responsibly and protect the fragile ecosystem. India is home to several beaches where bioluminescence can be observed, including the Lakshadweep Islands, Andaman and Nicobar’s Havelock Island and Radhanagar Beach, and the Konkan region of Maharashtra. In addition, the same phenomenon was observed at Chennai’s Marina Beach, where the waves glow with a blue-green light due to the phytoplankton.