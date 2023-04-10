GMC stands second in State, collects Rs 1.2 crore tax

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) had created a new record by collecting Rs 1.02 crore tax on Saturday, said civic body chief Kirthi Chekuri in a statement. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the State government has announced a 5 per cent of a tax deduction if the people pay all property and vacant land taxes for the financial year 2023-24 at a time. In order to encourage the citizens to utilize this opportunity, GMC has set up special cash counters on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on public holidays to facilitate the public. As a result, Rs 1.02 crore tax was collected on Saturday alone and GMC stood in second place after Visakhapatnam. Vizag stood first in the State by collecting Rs 1.43 crore. On this occasion, Kirthi also informed that cash counters will be open from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm every day. Along with this, a special help desk was also set up at GMC main office, so citizens who do not know the assessment number of their property can get all the required details and clear the dues before receiving demand notices.