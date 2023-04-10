Home States Andhra Pradesh

GMC stands second in State, collects Rs 1.2 crore tax

In order to encourage the citizens to utilize this opportunity, GMC has set up special cash counters on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on public holidays to facilitate the public.

Published: 10th April 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) had created a new record by collecting Rs 1.02 crore tax on Saturday, said civic body chief Kirthi Chekuri in a statement. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the State government has announced a 5 per cent of a tax deduction if the people pay all property and vacant land taxes for the financial year 2023-24 at a time.

In order to encourage the citizens to utilize this opportunity, GMC has set up special cash counters on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on public holidays to facilitate the public. As a result, Rs 1.02 crore tax was collected on Saturday alone and GMC stood in second place after Visakhapatnam. Vizag stood first in the State by collecting Rs 1.43 crore.

On this occasion, Kirthi also informed that cash counters will be open from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm every day. Along with this, a special help desk was also set up at GMC main office, so citizens who do not know the assessment number of their property can get all the required details and clear the dues before receiving demand notices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GMC property Land tax
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp