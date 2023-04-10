IRCS supplies 93,735 units of blood in last FY

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) has supplied a total of 4,911 units of blood to the kids suffering from Thalassemia and 93,735 units to patients in emergency, in the last financial year 2022-2023.Notably, the Society has been providing 4,911 units of blood to 856 Thalassemia patients registered at their Blood Centres across the State.

Dr A Sridhar Reddy, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Red Cross said that in Andhra Pradesh, the 18 Red Cross Blood Centers will be functional while Blood Transfusion Centers in districts like Nellore, Eluru, Kakinada and Visakhapatnam will be providing blood to the Thalassemia kids.

B V S Kumar, State Coordinator of Red Cross Blood Centers in Andhra Pradesh informed that the blood

collection by all IRCS branches in the State in the last fiscal was 65,698 units and the blood issued was 98,646 units.“We issued more than 30,000 units because of the component separation programme,” he explained.

