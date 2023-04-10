Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 500 doctors attend CME, discuss case-based scenarios on heart diseases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme for doctors was held at Taj Vivanta Hotel, here on Sunday, in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) under the auspices of Ramesh Hospitals, Vijayawada.

As many as 380 doctors from Guntur, Vijayawada and Eluru regions attended the meet and 200 doctors from all over Andhra Pradesh attended the meet virtually. Around 32 super speciality medical experts of Ramesh Hospitals Group presented the case-based scenarios of the successfully treated cases.

Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu, Chief Cardiologist of Ramesh Hospitals said that people should be made aware of the signs of heart attack and should take steps to prevent deaths. It is the responsibility of Family Physicians and Cardiologists to detect it early, he added.

He emphasised on the need for awareness about Calcium Score and CT Coronary Angiogramme tests to predict the risk of heart diseases earlier than traditional tests like EKG, ECHO, and Treadmill Test.

Head of Aster DM HealthCare India, Dr Nitish Shetty, AP CEO Devanand, Chairman of RH group Maddipati Sitha Ramamohan Rao, Medical Director Dr Pavuluri Srinivasa Rao, President of IMA Dr Rahaman, Secretary of IMA Dr Durga Rani, Medical Council observer De Surapaneni Sudhakar and others were also present.

