State moving backward under YSRC govt: Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Professionals in different parts of the State have shown their discretion in the recent legislative council elections held for the graduates' constituencies, said TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

He interacted with professionals before beginning his Yuva Galam Padayatra in the Singanamala Assembly segment of Anantapur district on Sunday. Lokesh recalled how TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as the CM developed the State after bifurcation.

“It is Naidu who really worked for decentralisation of development. Visakhapatnam has been projected as the centre for IT while Rayalaseema has been projected as the major base for the automobile and electronic industry. Aquaculture has been promoted in Godavari districts,” he said.

Lokesh felt that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power by just cheating the people with false promises. “It has been proved on the floor of Parliament that AP is far behind all the States in IT exports and the State has moved backwards by 30 years,” he added.

