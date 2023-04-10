Vijayanagara stepwell to get facelift with Rs 1 crore

Sri Krishna Kummara By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Sri Krishnam Naidu Gunta, a 400-year-old stepwell at Chenna Reddy Colony in the temple town of Tirupati, is all set to get a facelift. Constructed by Vijayanagara Empire King Krisnadevaraya, the centuries-old stepwell catered to the devotees visiting Tirumala who would stop by and refresh.

Due to negligence of the authorities, the structure, popularly known as Krishnam Naidu Gunta, turned into a hideout for unlawful activities as several youngsters used the spot to drink alcohol and smoke ganja at night. The civic body would spend Rs 1.07 crore to restore the glory of the well.

Elaborating on the Corporation’s plan, Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy said, “In the first phase, the MCT Council sanctioned Rs 57 lakh to construct the steps and for desilting the tank. Proposals for sanctioning an additional Rs 50 lakh will be tabled and approved in the ensuing session as the sanctioned funds would not be sufficient to complete restoration of the stepwell.”

Explaining that the initial plan is to uplift the stepwell, develop a walking track and landscape the tank by developing greenery in its premises, he said the civic body wants to finish the first phase of development works by June-July and supply purified water from the stepwell to households in the vicinity.

“Groundwater level in the tank depleted due to continuous extraction of water from the well-using motors. Restricting the rampant water extraction will allow for restoration and maintain a good water level inside the tank which will then be purified and supplied to households,” he added.

Asked about the civic body’s plan to develop the ancient stepwell into a tourist destination on the lines of Bansilalpet stepwell in Hyderabad, Abhinay Reddy said the corporation will explore the available options, once the restoration works are complete.

