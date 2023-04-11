Andhra bans fishing in territorial water limits from April 15  

According to the order issued by Commissioner of Fisheries K Kannababu, as per the powers vested with the government under section 4 of AP Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1994, all registered mechanised and motorised fishing vessels fitted with OBM and IBM (fishing boats operating with mechanical propulsion) have been prohibited from fishing at the entire coast of Andhra Pradesh. A ban on marine fishing was strictly implemented in the previous years to have good catches during post-ban period and to sustain fishery wealth for future.