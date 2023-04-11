Andhra bans fishing in territorial water limits from April 15  

VIJAYAWADA: To observe the conservancy measures during the breeding season of the majority of prawn and fish species, the State government issued order prohibiting marine fishing activities in the territorial water limits of Andhra Pradesh for 61 days, i.e. from April 15 to June 14.
According to the order issued by Commissioner of Fisheries K Kannababu, as per the powers vested with the government under section 4 of AP Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1994, all registered mechanised and motorised fishing vessels fitted with OBM and IBM (fishing boats operating with mechanical propulsion) have been prohibited from fishing at the entire coast of Andhra Pradesh. A ban on marine fishing was strictly implemented in the previous years to have good catches during post-ban period and to sustain fishery wealth for future.
According to the order issued, any fishermen or boat owner found violating the orders will be penalised under the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1994, seizure of their boats and catches and will be devoid of HSD oil subsidy and all other benefits from the government.
For strict implementation of the ban, the department of fisheries in coordination with coast guard, coastal security police, navy and revenue officers petroleum will be conducted.