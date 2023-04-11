Cross-voting allegation: Mekapati family swings into damage control mode in Udayagiri

By Express News Service

NELLORE: As part of the damage control plan, Mekapati family would conduct a series of interactive meetings with their followers and supporters in Udayagiri constituency following the suspension of YSRC MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy from the party over allegations of cross-voting during the MLC elections. Chandrasekhar’s brother Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy is leading the action plan to retain YSRC’s lost glory in Udayagiri, a strong bastion for their family.

It may be noted that the suspended MLA was elected for four times from the constituency. During a meeting on Monday, supporters briefed Rajamohan on the political situation in the region. The veteran leader assured them that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would select a suitable candidate from Udayagiri in the upcoming elections.

“Mekapati family will support any candidate who gets a YSRC ticket for 2024 polls. My family has maintained a strong bonding with Udayagiri constituency for nearly 40 years. I apologise for the disturbance caused in the region due to Chandrasekhar Reddy,” Rajamohan Reddy said.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that Chandradekhar’s daughter Rachana Reddy is expecting a YSRC ticket from the ruling party. However, local leaders are against the idea.

Senior YSRC leader from Udayagiri Chejarla Subba Reddy said, “Chandrasekhar has carried out several anti-party activities in Udayagiri. Majority of the leaders from the constituency will not support YSRC, if Rachana Reddy gets a ticket. How can leaders in the segment believe the Mekapati family after the recent developments.”

