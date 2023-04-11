‘Family Doctor system, village clinics will help curb Covid spread’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid steady surge in Covid cases, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the preparedness at all medical facilities in the State. He held a review meeting with the Health, Medical and Family Welfare officials and instructed them to utilise the family physicians to identify the symptomatic cases of Covid in villages and provide medication to them after proper testing.

“Health officials should be prepared to face any situation and monitor it regularly. They should procure medicines related to the current variant of Covid-19 and make available sufficient testing kits and medicines at all the village health clinics and labs in the State,” added Jagan.

During the review meeting, the officials informed the CM that the cases registered are very few and the situation is under control.

He was informed that there is the availability of the rapid testing system at the village clinic level in the State. Oxygen lines, PSA plants, oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators are made available in the State government hospitals. Rapid test systems have been installed at the airports for all International passengers, said the health officials.

MT Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary (HM&FW), said that the HBB1.16 variant of the Omicron family is spreading fast in the State.

Speaking to the media persons here on Monday he said, “We noticed nearly 85 cases in the last two weeks, average of 50 per day at Xenome lab in Vijayawada, but there are no serious symptoms and hospitalisation situation in case of any patient.

The Principal Secretary also said that they performed 15,096 rapid tests in the last two weeks and the Covid positive percentage on an average is 2% only with an average of 20 cases per day. This is very less than the percentage of cases reported in the top three States Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi.”

“We are prepared to perform rapid tests at the rate of 5,000 tests per day by following the instructions of the Government of India and collectors have been instructed to take measures accordingly.

We have conducted mock drills across the State in the private and government hospitals on Monday and the same will be conducted on Tuesday also as a part of the physical inspection of the availability of beds, oxygen, PSI plants, oxygen lines, Medicines, Injections, PPE Kits, RTPCR and Rapid testing kits.”

He made it clear that there are no vaccination doses available in the State for booster doses and urged the union government for 20 lakhs doses, he added.

During the Chief Minister’s review of new medical colleges, the officials informed him that the construction works of the medical colleges at Vizianagaram, Machilipatnam, Rajahmundry, Eluru and Nandyal are in progress according to the scheduled time and the works at other colleges were also in progress.

Kidney speciality hospital at Palasa, Cancer Institute at Kurnool, and GGH Super Speciality with 3 blocks of Cancer care department at YSR Kadapa are almost at the finishing stage, they said.

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajani, Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Chairman of AP Medical Council Sambasiva Reddy, Chairman of APMSIDC B Chandra Shekar Reddy, Principal Secretary (HM&FW) MT Krishna Babu, Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare J Nivas, VC and MD of APMSIDC D Muralidhar Reddy, Secretary (Finance) N Gulzar and others were present.

