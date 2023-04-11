Home States Andhra Pradesh

Focus on students’ attendance: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan directs officials to use synergy between edu dept & secretariats to reduce dropouts

Published: 11th April 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Directing officials to efficiently track students’ attendance, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that the State government has been implementing schemes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena to bring down dropout rate.  

During a review meet with the education department on Monday, Jagan instructed officials to use the synergy between the education department and the secretariats to reduce the dropout rate.

The Chief Minister asked officials to complete printing of next year’s Vidya Kanuka textbooks in advance. Responding, they told him that the kits would be ready by May 15. He also underlined the need to prepare e-content so that students could attempt TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) at primary and junior levels. 

Jagan suggested that students undergo tests in reading, writing and listening to improve their skills and asked officials to give certificates to those who perform well. 

Elaborating, he said these exams should be conducted for students from third to fifth grade under the primary level and for sixth to tenth-grade students at the junior level. Teachers, too, should be prepared, he added.

Meanwhile, officials informed him that arrangements are underway to provide training to 1998 DSC candidates during the summer. They also told the Chief Minister that steps are being taken to provide IFPs (Interactive Flat Panels) in classrooms by June. 

They briefed him on the distribution of tabs to students of Class VIII, standard operating procedures developed for their maintenance, and progress of works under the second phase of Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu.
Further, Jagan instructed officials to inspect the implementation of the midday meal scheme and ensure quality of the food. He also asked them to recruit teachers to maintain the necessary student-teacher ratio through periodical review. So far, 1,000 government schools have been granted CBSE affiliation while steps are underway to get the same for the remaining schools, they told him. Education minister B Satyanarayana and other officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Dropout rate
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp