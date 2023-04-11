PD Act invoked against woman for selling drugs in Andhra

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The District Collector A S Dinesh Kumar issued orders invoking the PD (Preventive Detention) Act on a woman accused in consumption, selling and transporting ganja, basing on the proposals of the police. The accused woman was identified as Kumbha Madhavi (30), hails from Pernamitta village in Santnutalapadu mandal, has been involved in selling ganja from the oast two years in Pernamitta, Ongole and also in Chirala municipal limits despite six cases being registered by SEB and police.

Superintendent of Police Malika Garg on Monday said despite being warned several times, the accused woman continued to sell drugs. She was shifted to the Kadapa Central Jail following the collector orders, he added.

The PD Act has been invoked as the accused has been repeatedly engaged in drugs selling by targeting innocent people, students and youth of the society for her personal benefit without following the orders of the government and the police department.

The District SP soke about the bad impact of drugs on society, especially on the youth. She said that ‘Sankalpam’ program is being organized in many colleges of the district with the slogan of ‘Fight Against Drugs’, to protect the future of students and youth from becoming addicted to drugs.

The SP warned the people who are involved in drug-related crimes or offences won’t be spared under any circumstances and stated that the PD Act will be invoked against habitual drug offenders who are selling drugs repeatedly.

The SP asked people of the district to inform police immediately through SEB toll free number-14500 or dial 100/112 if they have any information about any person manufacturing illegal liquor, selling or consuming ganja in the district.

