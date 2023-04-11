Seven Kanipakam temple staff in Andhra booked for theft

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR : Seven staff members working in Sri Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy temple at Kanipakam in Chittoor district were suspended for stealing essential commodities that are being diverted from Annamdanam unit in the temple.

Acting on a special tip-off, a team of officials conducted a surprise raid at the houses of staff H G Arun Kumar, P Mohan, Mallika, Tyagaraja, Gurukkal, G Prasad Reddy and P Selva Raj and recovered bags of rice and dal worth nearly Rs 1.3 lakh, cooking oil and other essentials.

“The accused have been booked under charges of stealing essential commodities. Disciplinary action will be initiated against them soon. The temple administration will keep a close watch on such activities in future,” said A Venkatesh, Executive officer Sri Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy Devasthanam.

Meanwhile, officials of the Forest Department seized a deer pelt from the house of one Krishnamohan Sarma, working in the sub-temple of Devasthanam. The Kanipakam temple, the history of which dates back to 1,000 years, holds a significant religious point of view. The Vinayaka idol in this temple is ‘Swayambhu’ and is believed to have emerged from the waters.

The temple is having an average footfall of nearly 10,000-15,000 on daily basis. Devasthanam has been getting nearly Rs 5 to Rs 7 lakh as offerings from devotees.

