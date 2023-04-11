Telugu Mahila general secretary arrested over violence at Gannavaram

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gannavaram police arrested Telugu Mahila general secretary Mulpuri Sai Kalyani from her residence on Monday morning in connection with the violence that took place between the ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP workers at Gannavaram on February 20.

The arrest of the woman leader attracted condemnation, with TDP leaders taking exception to the manner in which she was picked up from her house.

Three policemen, including two women, allegedly barged into the bedroom of Sai Kalyani. In the video making rounds in social media, Kalyani was seen asking the woman cop to leave the bedroom as she wanted to change her clothes. The women police, however, refused to budge, which led to an argument. However, police maintained that they followed due procedure while arresting Sai Kalyani.

Violence had erupted in Gannavaram with suspected YSRC cadre attacking TDP office and setting afire a few vehicles. The situation turned worse when TDP leaders, including K Pattabhi and others reached the spot. Pattabhi was also arrested in the case earlier.

According to police, Sai Kalyani, who was accused in two cases registered in connection with the Gannavaram violence, was evading the probe. The police said she had applied for anticipatory bail, which was rejected.

TDP condemns ‘illegal’ arrest, calls it shameful

Based on a specific information that Kalyani was at her residence, a team of Gannavaram police inspected the house and found Kalyani inside. “We have served notices to her in the past to appear before the investigation officer but she paid no heed. With no option left, we arrested her from her residence forcibly as she tried to evade arrest in the past as well,” police said.

Condemning the arrest, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu came down heavily on the ruling YSRC and said it was shameful that the police registered an attempt to murder case against a woman, who was questioning the government’s misdeeds.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh strongly condemned the ‘illegal’ arrest of Kalyani and said the police totally tarnished the image of the system by behaving rudely with a woman. He further assured that TDP would stand by Kalyani.

