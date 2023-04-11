Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati Zoo gets 14 new inmates

Speaking to TNIE, Zoo Curator C Selvam said, among the 14 animals that came to SVZP, Swamp Deer is new addition. 

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) in Tirupati got 14 new inmates from Kanpur Zoological Park under Animal Exchange Programme (AEP). 

The zoo received a female Asiatic Lion, a male White Tiger, a pair of Chinkharas, three Muscovy Ducks, three Swamp Deers, a pair of Hog Deer, and a pair of Kalij Pheasant in exchange for a pair of Indian Gaur, a female White Tiger, three wild dogs, three White Ibis, and three Grey Pelicans to Kanpur Zoo.

The animals arrived at SVZP on Saturday and were placed under mandatory 15-20 days quarantine before they are put in enclosures for visitor display. 

“A new enclosure will be made to display Swamp Deer and Chinkaras. Although the zoo has three Chinkaras, they are off-display till now,” Selvam added. The zoo got these new animals under the AEP, which was a two-year-old proposal. He elaborated that the Asiatic Lion and White Tiger have been brought for breeding purpose to the zoo. 

