4.39 lakh EBC women to get Rs 658.60-crore aid in Andhra on April 12

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit financial assistance of Rs 658.60 crore into the bank accounts of 4,39,068 poor women belonging to Reddy, Kamma, Arya Vysya, Brahmin, Kshatriya, Velama and other OC communities in the State under the YSR EBC Nestham Scheme at a programme at Markapuram in Prakasam district on Wednesday.

With Wednesday’s Rs 658.60 crore, the total financial assistance provided by the government to EBC women so far under YSR EBC Nestham will be Rs 1,257.04 crore. Each woman beneficiary has already got financial assistance of Rs 30,000 under the scheme.

Highlighting the initiatives of the YSRC government for the welfare of women, officials said, “Pregnant women, lactating mothers and toddlers are provided with holistic nutrition under YSR Sampoorna Poshana. Renovation of government schools and construction of exclusive toilets for girls under Mana Badi Nadu - Nedu to uphold their self-respect are some of the welfare and development initiatives of the government.’’

Disha App was introduced to ensure the safety and security of women. Lakhs of women in the State have downloaded the Disha app for their safety and security. The government is also providing financial assistance to poor parents to educate their children. It is also extending financial aid to BCs, SCs and STs perform their daughters’ marriages in a dignified manner under YSR Kalyanamasthu. For the people hailing from minorities, financial aid is being provided under the YSR Shaadi Tohfa.

The previous Telugu Desam government went back on its promise for women’s empowerment as it failed to waive loans of Self Help Groups. But the YSRC government is repaying the pending loan amount of around Rs 25,000 crore in four years to Self Help Group women under the YSR Aasara scheme, the officials highlighted.

For the political empowerment of women, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had allotted key cabinet portfolios to them, besides giving priority to them in local bodies. More than 50-60% of Zilla Parishad chairperson, vice-chairperson, mayor, deputy mayor, municipal chairperson, mandal parishad president, sarpanch, MPTC and ZPTC posts were given to women. The YSRC government has also taken several other initiatives in the last four years for women’s welfare and empowerment, they added.

