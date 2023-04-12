‘Andhra govt to spend Rs 1,350 crore for construction of five 7-star hotels’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Tourism, Culture, Sports and Youth Welfare R K Roja on Tuesday announced construction of 7-star hotels in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Horsley hills and Gandikota,The construction will be done with an estimated cost of Rs 1,350 crores on PPP mode, in collaboration with Oberoi Group. The move is said to employ 10,900 youth of the State, she added.

The minister said, “We signed 123 MoUs worth Rs 21,941 crore in Tourism and Hospitality sector at the Global Investors Summit. It has provided a significant boost to the tourism sector. It has given employment to 41,412 youth in the State. We will introduce water and adventure sports at 21 locations across the State. 100 tourist information centres will be set up through Spark Cyber Tech Limited at noted temples,” she said.

“AP stood third in temple tourism. As a part of this, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 54.05 crore for the development of facilities in Simhachalam and Rs 54.17 crore for Annavaram temple. Guest houses will come up at 50 spots and temple tourism will be developed in Tirupati as well as natural tourism in Visakhapatnam. We will develop boating facility at 50 places,” she said.

