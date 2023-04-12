Andhra's Silparamam to develop fun zone, boat ride facility

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Necessary steps will be taken to develop Silparamam and introduce a boating facility in the nearby pond in collaboration with ITC, said GMC chief Kirthi Chekuri on Tuesday. She along with Prathipadu MLA Mekathoti Sucharita, ITC representatives and other public representatives laid the foundation stone for the development works of the pond. Speaking on the occasion, Kirthi said, “GMC has taken up major developmental works at parks and walking tracks in the city.”

Under the instructions of district collector Venugopal Reddy, Silparamam is being constructed as an entertainment zone. Along with this, the nearby pond will have boating facilities so that visitors can enjoy their evenings, she added. She asserted that necessary action would be taken to finish the work as early as possible. The collector also called upon the corporate firms to cooperate with GMC in providing more facilities to the visitors.

MLA Sucharita lauded ITC for collaborating in order to develop the pond to make the surroundings more pleasant for visitors. She also said that the third phase of inner ring road development works is in progress and the area would become a commercial hub soon.ITC agribusiness division head HN Ram Prasad and other officials were present.

