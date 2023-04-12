Chandrababu Naidu to tour Krishna district to reclaim lost TDP bastion

S Viswanath By

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who is visiting various districts to rejuvenate the party rank and file ahead of elections, will be on a three-day tour of Krishna and Eluru districts from tomorrow. Naidu’s visit assumes significance as the party wants to focus on strengthening its base in Krishna district, which was considered a bastion once. The party managed to win just two seats in the district in the last Assembly elections.

Simultaneously, he is likely to put an end to internal bickerings in the party in Gudivada Assembly constituency as it needs coordinated efforts by rank and file to ensure the defeat of former minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), who has been vocally critical of Naidu and his son Lokesh.

The TDP won only two MLA seats of the total 16 in the erstwhile combined Krishna district in 2019. Later, Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamshi extended his support to the ruling YSRC, confining the TDP to a single seat (Vijayawada East) in the district.

As part of ‘Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki’, Naidu will hold roadshows and public meetings in Machilipatnam, Gudivada and Nuzvid Assembly constituencies. He will participate in the birth centenary fete of TDP founder NT Rama Rao at his native village Nimmakuru on April 13.

As all three constituencies are being represented by YSRC MLAs, a war of words has erupted between TDP and YSRC leaders even before the commencement of Naidu’s visit. Nani said except for causing further damage to the prospects of TDP, there will be no use in the visit of Naidu to his constituency.

“Naidu visited Gudivada three times. He visited the town to garner the support of people in favour of a TDP leader for the municipal chairman post. But the people elected another leader for the post. Fortunately, he did not come to Gudivada when I was the TDP candidate in 2004 and 2009 and I won both times. Similarly, he campaigned in Gudivada in 2014 and 2019 and the TDP candidates lost in both elections,” he observed.

However, the TDP leaders exuded confidence that the people of Krishna district in general and Gudivada, in particular, are eagerly waiting for elections to teach a lesson to Nani and the YSRC government.

Former minister Kollu Ravindra told TNIE that the TDP chief’s visit will be a grand success in the district as the people are seeing Naidu as the only hope to revive the ruined State economy under the YSRC rule.

