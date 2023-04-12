CID notice to TDP over ‘false news’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the AP Crime Investigation Department (APCID) on Tuesday visited TDP’s headquarters at Mangalagiri and served a notice on the party general secretary. They enquired about the editor and details of those who run Chaitanya Ratham, an e-paper published by the party. According to reports, CID officials issued the notice to TDP after Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath registered a complaint, alleging that false news about his properties was published in the e-paper.

Buggana said, “TDP members downloaded details of properties owned by me and my family, both movable and immovable, furnished to the returning officer at the time of filing nomination during the Assembly election. They forged the list of assets by exaggerating their value and also the extent of land owned by me and published the same in the e-paper dated November 23, 2022 with an intention to damage my reputation and image.”

As part of the probe, CID officials issued a notice, which was received by an office bearer of the TDP legal cell. The investigation agency sought the TDP to furnish details of the editor of Chaitanya Ratham and the person who wrote the articles on the minister’s properties.

Responding, former minister Prathipati Pulla Rao said CID officials should serve notices on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the publications run by him as they have also made wild allegations against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu during Jagan’s padayatra before 2019 elections.

