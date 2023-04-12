Home States Andhra Pradesh

Covid spike puts hospitals in Andhra on alert

Hospitals amp up testing as active caseload nears 150 and positivity rate stands at 9.1%

Published: 12th April 2023

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Amid a steady surge in Covid cases, mock drills were conducted at a few government-run hospitals, including Guntur GGH, on Tuesday to check Covid preparedness following the instructions of Centre and State government.   

On the directions of District Collector Venugopal Reddy, the officials performed mock drill by conducting RTPCR tests, shifting patients to special wards, and providing oxygen, if necessary. In order to educate the staff on the measures to be taken in case of emergency, the ANMs, ASHA workers, pharmacists, medical staff, and doctors were included in the drill.

With active Covid cases nearing 150, the district administration is on high alert. Special measures are being taken to identify the foreign returnees in the district and Covid tests are being conducted to keep track of symptomatic patients. The samples are being sent to VRDL Lab set up in Guntur Medical College.

Another testing lab would be set up at Tenali government hospital soon, the District Collector Venugopal Reddy informed.As hospitals struggled due to inadequate availability of oxygen during the second wave of the pandemic, 10 KL, 20 KL, and PM care oxygen plants have been readied.

The officials have also been instructed to report the details of the number of beds available at all health centers across the district. Speaking at a review meeting held with district medical and health department on Tuesday, the collector said as many as 800 people were found to be suffering from fever during a survey, which was conducted in the district recently.

He instructed the officials to conduct Covid tests and provide them with isolation kits, if necessary. Meanwhile, as many as 18 patients, including three pregnant women and one child, who tested Covid positive have been receiving treatment at a special ward in Guntur GGH.

Special wards have been set up for pregnant women and children and all necessary arrangements have been. DMHO Dr. Sravan Babu, GGH superintendent Dr. Prabhavathi, and other officials were also present.   

