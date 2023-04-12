Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jyotirao Phule birth anniversary: Andhra government to constitute study panel on caste census

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced his decision to conduct the BC caste census to extend more welfare benefits to 139 castes in the BC category in the State.

Published: 12th April 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pays floral tributes to the portrait of Jyotirao Phule at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for BC Welfare and Information and Public Relations Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna on Tuesday informed that a special committee will be constituted to study the policies being implemented by other States, which are gearing up to conduct the caste census of Backward Classes.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced his decision to conduct the BC caste census to extend more welfare benefits to 139 castes in the BC category in the State. Jagan took the decision to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. The CM directed officials to be ready to conduct the BC caste census in AP much before other States, he said.

Venugopala Krishna, along with ministers Jogi Ramesh and Merugu Nagarjuna, paid floral tributes to the portrait of Jyotirao Phule on the 197th birth anniversary of social reformer at the YSRC central office in Tadepalli. Venugopala Krishna said everyone should take inspiration from Jyotirao Phule and follow his ideals for a better society.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jyotirao Phule
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp