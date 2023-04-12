Jyotirao Phule birth anniversary: Andhra government to constitute study panel on caste census

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for BC Welfare and Information and Public Relations Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna on Tuesday informed that a special committee will be constituted to study the policies being implemented by other States, which are gearing up to conduct the caste census of Backward Classes.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced his decision to conduct the BC caste census to extend more welfare benefits to 139 castes in the BC category in the State. Jagan took the decision to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. The CM directed officials to be ready to conduct the BC caste census in AP much before other States, he said.

Venugopala Krishna, along with ministers Jogi Ramesh and Merugu Nagarjuna, paid floral tributes to the portrait of Jyotirao Phule on the 197th birth anniversary of social reformer at the YSRC central office in Tadepalli. Venugopala Krishna said everyone should take inspiration from Jyotirao Phule and follow his ideals for a better society.

