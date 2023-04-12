Home States Andhra Pradesh

Punish errant officials for unauthorised layouts in Nellore: YSRC MP

In fact, people who have purchased plots in unauthorised layouts which are not having permissions from the Town Planning are devoid of bank loans and are unable to sell their property.

Published: 12th April 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Raising the issue of illegal structures and unauthorised layouts, YSRC MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy on Tuesday, sent a representation to the Nellore district Collector appealing to initiate stern action against such properties and also on officials who neglected their duties. As there was no official response on the measures taken up against illegal structures in the corporation limits which were discussed during a review meeting held in Municipal Corporation office on February 9 this year, Adala Prabhakar Reddy took the issue on a serious note and sought collector’s intervention.

“Some of the officials have been giving permissions for constructions in unauthorised layouts. The then Collector had instructed the officials to initiate against the management of unauthorised layouts which encroached on government lands. Even though there have been orders to restore the government lands from such layouts, town planning officials are not responding and are supporting the management. Those government officials are not having any moral responsibility in performing their duties and there is a need to take action against them,” said the MP in his letter to Collector.     

According to the reports reaching here, many layouts in the district have been developed on agricultural land that was illegally converted farmland for non-agricultural purposes, particularly housing plots, without appropriate permission from revenue authorities. With the steep rise of land prices, especially on the outskirts where expansion is going on, farmland is being converted into layouts and sold to people.

In fact, people who have purchased plots in unauthorised layouts which do not have permission from the Town Planning are devoid of bank loans and are unable to sell their properties. The government announced Layout Regularisation Scheme the last year and appealed to the owners of layouts and individual owners of plots to regularise their sites under the scheme. Very recently, TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy also made some serious comments on officials of NUDA for not taking action against unauthorised layouts.

