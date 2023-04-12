YSRC MLAs behaving like rowdies: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday alleged that the State ministers and the ruling YSRC MLAs were behaving like rowdies and the party cadres were taking them as example and creating unrest. Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra entered Tadipatri Assembly segment from Singanamala on Tuesday. He was welcomed by former minister JC Diwakar Reddy, Tadipatri municipal chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy, TDP leaders and activists.

At Varadaiahpalle, the Besta community representatives met Lokesh and submitted a memorandum to him on their problems, including the issuance of GO 217, which affected their livelihood. Lokesh said the poor were the worst affected due to the rude behaviour of YSRC MLAs and ministers. He promised to abolish the GO once the TDP forms the government in the State again, besides extending all support to the community. At Vulikuntapalli, Lokesh garlanded the statue of Jyothirao Phule on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the social reformer.

As Lokesh’s padayatra entered Tadipatri, Sub-Divisional Police Officer VNK Chaitanya served a notice under Section 149 of CrPC, asking Lokesh to desist from delivering hate or provoking speeches, not to display pamphlets/flexes containing provocative material. As Tadipatri is a politically sensitive town, he urged Lokesh to follow the guidelines laid down under Section 149 of CrPC to conduct his yatra peacefully.

“I, being responsible for the maintenance of law and order in my Sub-Division, expect cooperation from you in this regard by strictly following the instructions during the course of padayatra. If any of the above instructions are not followed, the permission for padayatra will be automatically cancelled and legal action will be initiated,” the police officer stated.

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday alleged that the State ministers and the ruling YSRC MLAs were behaving like rowdies and the party cadres were taking them as example and creating unrest. Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra entered Tadipatri Assembly segment from Singanamala on Tuesday. He was welcomed by former minister JC Diwakar Reddy, Tadipatri municipal chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy, TDP leaders and activists. At Varadaiahpalle, the Besta community representatives met Lokesh and submitted a memorandum to him on their problems, including the issuance of GO 217, which affected their livelihood. Lokesh said the poor were the worst affected due to the rude behaviour of YSRC MLAs and ministers. He promised to abolish the GO once the TDP forms the government in the State again, besides extending all support to the community. At Vulikuntapalli, Lokesh garlanded the statue of Jyothirao Phule on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the social reformer. As Lokesh’s padayatra entered Tadipatri, Sub-Divisional Police Officer VNK Chaitanya served a notice under Section 149 of CrPC, asking Lokesh to desist from delivering hate or provoking speeches, not to display pamphlets/flexes containing provocative material. As Tadipatri is a politically sensitive town, he urged Lokesh to follow the guidelines laid down under Section 149 of CrPC to conduct his yatra peacefully.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I, being responsible for the maintenance of law and order in my Sub-Division, expect cooperation from you in this regard by strictly following the instructions during the course of padayatra. If any of the above instructions are not followed, the permission for padayatra will be automatically cancelled and legal action will be initiated,” the police officer stated.