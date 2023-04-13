Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Collect display charges from advertising firms’: GHMC

Published: 13th April 2023 08:59 AM

Money, rupees

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) chief  Kirthi Chekuri instructed the town planning officials to prepare an action plan to collect display charges from advertising firms and complete the geo-tagging of all the hoardings in the city. She conducted a review meeting here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she noted that the collection of display charges is lagging and instructed the officials to form special teams to conduct a special drive to collect the dues as early as possible. She also instructed them to set up QR codes on all advertising boards and remove them if the advertising firm failed to pay their dues in time.

She also directed the officials to implement the action plan without fail and improve tax collection. Over 2,000 advertising boards and hoardings are present across Guntur city. As many as 34 private agencies display their advertisements on these hoardings and pay media display devise charges to GMC, which is one of the means of income for the civic body. But due to lack of proper supervision, the agencies have neglected to clear the bills. After observing the same, the civic chief expressed displeasure over poor tax collection from the advertising agencies setting up hoardings in the city.

In order to speed up the tax collection, civic chief Kirthi has instructed the officials to conduct a special drive to remove the hoardings installed by the agencies who failed to pay prescribed fees to GMC.

Comments

