Corporators breathe fire over delayed civic works in Nellore

The corporators obstructed the council meeting for sometime demanding an assurance from the mayor for conducting the general body meeting as the last meet was conducted eight months ago.

Published: 13th April 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A day after ruling party MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy raised his voice over the illegal layouts in Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, it was the turn of Corporators from the ruling party to vent their ire over the delay in resolving pending issues in the NMC limits. Tension prevailed for some time in Nellore Municipal Corporation office when Corporators entered into heated arguments with Mayor demanding to resolve local issues.

In the council meeting held here on Wednesday, the corporators demanded that mayor Potluri Sravanthi announce a date for organising a general body meeting of the corporation to discuss civic issues in Nellore city.

Later, the civic body also approved an estimated budget of Rs 716,49,03,000 for 2023-24 financial year. As soon as the meeting started, YSRC corporators Bobbala Srinivasa Yadav, Moole Vijayabhaskar Reddy and M Gouri demanded the mayor organise a general body meeting to discuss various issues pertaining to the city limits.

The corporators obstructed the council meeting for some time demanding assurance from the mayor for conducting the general body meeting as the last meet was conducted eight months ago. Even though Mayor Potluri Sravanthi assured of conducting a general body meeting within a short period, the YSRC corporators continued to demand an announcement of date of the meeting.

While corporator M Vijayabhaskar Reddy demanded the mayor to disclose to which party she has been continued, Bobbala Srinivas said that mayor shifted from YSRC with an agenda of development and failed to organising meet.

