Governor inaugurates new academic blocks at Andhra Loyola College

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer inaugurated the new academic blocks of Andhra Loyola College and participated as Chief Guest at the inauguration of Platinum Jubilee Year celebrations of the college, here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Abdul Nazeer said, “Andhra Pradesh is a major education hub in the country and is leading in higher education sector with the existence of three central universities, 20 autonomous institutions, 25 State universities, four deemed universities and five private universities.”

The Governor said that the State government has also established several new higher educational institutions such as Tribal Engineering College at Kurupam, JNTU – Gurajada at Vizianagaram, Andhra Kesari University at Ongole, Dr YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University at YSR Kadapa, Cluster University at Kurnool, apart from 17 medical colleges being set up in addition to the existing 11 medical colleges, with a view to ensure accessibility of medical education to all sections of the society.

“As per the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, the Central government has taken steps to establish several educational institutions of national importance in the State after the bifurcation like the IIT Tirupati, NIT Tadepalligudem, IIM Visakhapatnam, IISER Tirupati, Central University Anantapur, IIPE Visakhapatnam, IIIT in Kurnool, which have already started functioning. AP has certainly made a firm foot in higher education sector in the country,” said the Governor.

