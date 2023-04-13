Jagan afflicted society like cancer, it needs to be ward off: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of afflicting society like cancer. “Humans cannot survive if cancer is afflicted. The cancer tumour should be removed from the body. Lest it will lead to the death of the infected person. Similarly, Jagan has become cancer to society,” he observed.

On Wednesday, kickstarting his three-day visit to the erstwhile combined Krishna district as part of the Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki programme, Naidu first visited Ranigari Thota in Vijayawada East Assembly constituency and inducted leaders and activists from YSRC into TDP.

Naidu launched a broadside against Jagan, whom he described as ‘psycho’. He observed that people should go out of the State if Jagan is not dethroned in the next elections. Taking strong exception to pasting of stickers containing the photo of Jagan on houses, the TDP chief sought to know how the volunteers paste the stickers without the permission of house owners.

Asserting that the victory of TDP in MLC polls is only the beginning, he said Jagan should first protect his Pulivendula constituency instead of making tall claims of winning Kuppam. Calling upon the people not to be afraid of the false cases imposed by police and to come forward to fight against the YSRC government, he suggested the leaders and activists of YSRC should leave the party for the wellbeing of the State and the future generations.Later, Naidu went to Machilipatnam after conducting roadshows at Penamaluru, Pamarru and other areas.

