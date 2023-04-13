Mercury on boil as heatwave spell continues in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heatwave conditions prevailed in most parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and at least eight districts in the State. According to Managing Director of APSDMA Dr BR Ambedkar, six mandals in Anakapalli, four mandals in Kakinada, one mandal in NTR, one mandal in Visakhapatnam, one mandal in Vizianagaram experienced severe heatwave and 71 mandals experienced heatwave on Wednesday.

While YSR Kadapa district recorded the highest temperature at 43.1 °C, Nellore recorded the lowest temperature at 27.79 °C.The highest humidity percentage of 61.3 % was recorded at Gangavaram of Visakhapatnam, followed by 60.1 % humidity at Paravada of Anakapalli and 58.7 % at Santhabommali of Srikakulam.

APSDMA predicted that the heatwave will be experienced in 126 mandals on Thursday and 108 mandals on Friday.“Alluri, Anakapalli, East Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Kakinada, Konaseema, Krishna, Nandyal, NTR, Palnadu, Manyam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, YSR districts will experience heatwave on Thursday,” said Dr BR Ambedkar.

The soaring temperature along with the prevailing heatwave conditions in April have left the people of the State in a state of worry. With the increasing intensity of the heatwave, people have been restricting themselves to their homes. They fear suffering from heatstroke.

Speaking to TNIE, Sarpanch of Kurichedu panchayat in Prakasam district, Kesanapalli Krishnaiah said, “The mercury levels have risen in the last four or five days. However, the temperature was bit on the higher side on Wednesday. As the result, the farmers harvesting chilli return from the fields by noon and head again post 3 pm these days. We are planning to start the supply of drinking water and buttermilk to save the locals from the scorching heat.” He further added,”ORS is available at primary healthcare centre. The people of the mandal should be careful and take steps to save themselves from the sun when they need to come outside.”

Meanwhile, as per the IMD forecast, the trough from north Kerala runs to north Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra across interiors of Karnataka. A low probability of rain is likely to be recorded in the State from April 11-15.

Impact of blistering heat

The scorching heat not only causes physical exhaustion and discomfort, but also exposes an individual to several health risks, including skin irritation, rashes, fever, dehydration, and food poisoning. Experts say it’s crucial to take necessary precautionary measures to stay fit and healthy during the summer season.

Dr NRS Vardhan said, “Wearing breathable and lightweight clothes made of natural fabrics can help regulate body temperature.”

